IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 574,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BACK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.04.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a negative net margin of 131.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

