Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Director Joseph Marino Abbandonato Sells 12,500 Shares

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) Director Joseph Marino Abbandonato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$15,625.00.

Imaflex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IFX opened at C$1.13 on Friday. Imaflex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.07 and a 52 week high of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of C$21.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1099567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

