Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 82,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 59,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Several research firms have recently commented on IMRX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
