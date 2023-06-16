Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 82,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 59,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IMRX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Immuneering Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

About Immuneering

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

