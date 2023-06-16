Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,170,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 1,774,008 shares.The stock last traded at $63.90 and had previously closed at $62.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

