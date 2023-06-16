Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Issue $1.80 Quarterly Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 35.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

