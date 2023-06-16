Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PMAR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $33.56. 33,163 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $471.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

