Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Inotiv Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 307,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 86.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 199.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

