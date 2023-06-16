Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Inotiv Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 307,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inotiv (NOTV)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.