Insider Buying: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Director Buys $24,932.88 in Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) Director Joan M. Hilson acquired 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,932.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $129.82. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 121.6% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 140.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

