Insider Buying: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Director Buys $225,056.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) Director William F. Concannon acquired 41,600 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $893,342.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.18 million, a P/E ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Several brokerages have commented on AMPS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 780,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.