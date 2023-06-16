Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys £9,480 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,480 ($11,861.86).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Trevor Carvey purchased 12,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £60,360 ($75,525.53).

On Thursday, March 30th, Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($60,810.81).

On Saturday, March 25th, Trevor Carvey bought 50,079 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £182,287.56 ($228,087.54).

Conduit Stock Performance

CRE stock opened at GBX 466 ($5.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £770.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,033.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.48). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 489.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 461.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Conduit

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.38) to GBX 595 ($7.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

