Insider Buying: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,157,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CURO Group Trading Up 4.0 %

CURO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 183,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,875. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.59). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 26.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.16 million. Research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 217.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CURO. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

