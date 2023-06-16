Insider Buying: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Buys 11,500 Shares of Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Genesco Stock Up 8.4 %

GCO opened at $23.80 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $66.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $298.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Genesco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Genesco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.