Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $15,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,832.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NewtekOne alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NewtekOne stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after buying an additional 1,299,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 171,306 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.