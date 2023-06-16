Insider Buying: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Purchases 1,526 Shares of Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $106,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.78.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Triumph Financial

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFIN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

