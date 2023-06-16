Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $471,500.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BancFirst Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 67.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

