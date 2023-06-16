Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $471,500.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BancFirst Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $118.07.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BancFirst Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 67.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BancFirst (BANF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.