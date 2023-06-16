Insider Selling: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Insider Sells $35,850.00 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) insider Victoria Brydon sold 15,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $2.00 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.