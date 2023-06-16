Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells 1,004 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $38,694.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.