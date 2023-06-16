Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $1,132,574.46 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,132,574.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,676,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,585,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $2,990,390.44.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,474,676.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 281.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,380,000 after buying an additional 3,088,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

