Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $74,913.15 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. Equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 432,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freshworks by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 124,762 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.