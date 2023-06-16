Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,695,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,564,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 15th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.56.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
