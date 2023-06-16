Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,695,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,564,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTXAP. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,773,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

