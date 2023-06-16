Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells 73,784 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $902,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,057,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 59,010 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $684,516.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 45,751 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $457,967.51.

On Thursday, May 18th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $496,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 26,500 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $238,765.00.

NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 516,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innodata by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Innodata by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

