Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Sells $85,790.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

