Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $357,113.25 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $193.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.76. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $194.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

