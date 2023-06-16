Insider Selling: Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CTO Sells $188,570.00 in Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $188,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MOND opened at $9.16 on Friday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 1st quarter worth about $17,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondee by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

