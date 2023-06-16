Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 12th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $66,885.35.

On Monday, April 10th, Jeanette Sellers sold 557 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $13,223.18.

On Thursday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 254 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $6,123.94.

Shares of NCNO opened at $25.46 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in nCino by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in nCino by 53,331.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nCino by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

