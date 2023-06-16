Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, April 28th, Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.15. 1,500,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $127.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $144.56.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

