Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 75,820 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
QuantumScape Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,910. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 5.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.86.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 782,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
