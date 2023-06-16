Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells 2,343 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

RETA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.38. 1,454,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,992. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $106.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RETA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $197,231,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

