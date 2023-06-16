Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells 2,343 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

RETA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.38. 1,454,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,992. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $106.69.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on RETA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $197,231,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.