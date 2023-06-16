Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $2,395,990.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $319.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.99 and a 200-day moving average of $279.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $319.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,444,550,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

