Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells 8,010 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $274.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $274.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

