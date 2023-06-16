Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells 16,664 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Tony West sold 8,334 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.