Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells 337 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CAO Shane Crehan sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $23,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, April 13th, Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.