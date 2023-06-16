Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 3,224 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $222,262.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.

On Friday, May 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12.

On Thursday, April 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $222,875.12.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $219,489.92.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZM traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.94. 3,162,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.