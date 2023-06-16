Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 8,981 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Insmed stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,928,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,770,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
