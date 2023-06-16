Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.61. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 4,373 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
