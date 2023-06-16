Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.61. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 4,373 shares.

Intchains Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group

About Intchains Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Rating)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.