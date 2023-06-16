Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.47% of Integer worth $79,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 34.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

ITGR stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

