Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.18

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 54512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.
Integer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Transactions at Integer
In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Integer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,236,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Integer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
