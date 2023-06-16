Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.18

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 54512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Integer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Integer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,236,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Integer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

