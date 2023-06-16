Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Update

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

INBP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 6,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Integrated BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers.

