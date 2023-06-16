Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 288,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Price Performance

IMTE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 163,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company, which engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. It operates through the following segments: Development, Sale, and Distribution of 3D Displays, Conversion Equipment, Software, and Other; Sales of Electronic Glass; and Sales of Air-Filter Products.

