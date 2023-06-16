Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.44. The company had a trading volume of 669,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,801. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

