International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares during the period. International Paper comprises about 3.6% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $229,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

