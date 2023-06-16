International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.