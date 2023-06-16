Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $4.04 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $19.51 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00015286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,557,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,084,704 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

