Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Craig H. Barratt Sells 1,567 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $328.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $330.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

