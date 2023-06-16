Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

