Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Down 39.2% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,565. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 515,472 shares in the last quarter.

