Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Down 39.2% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,565. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
