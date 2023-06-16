Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.09. 1,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
