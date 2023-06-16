Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.09. 1,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.