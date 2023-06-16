Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $119.96

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and traded as high as $122.10. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $121.65, with a volume of 21,545 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average of $118.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 141.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

