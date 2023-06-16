Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Up 62.3% in May

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SOXQ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 99,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

