Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

